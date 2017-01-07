× Bitter cold again for tonight, but relief is in sight

Sunshine from today will give way to a clear sky Saturday night. Winds will also become calm tonight. Overnight lows will drop right around zero by early Sunday morning.

Thankfully, more sunshine is up ahead for Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the low 20s. Some mid and high level clouds will move in late on Sunday and into Sunday night. Due to the clouds, overnight lows on Sunday will only be in the upper teens.

Warmer air moves in on Monday, and we’ll finally have the chance to get above freezing. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. There is the chance for some light snow showers and flurries around Highway 20.

Another system will track through on Tuesday that will bring us wet and warmer weather. We may see a wintry mix beginning on Tuesday morning, but it will eventually switch to all rain by the afternoon. Highs will be well above freezing in the mid 40s! That will be a nice treat given the bitter cold we’ve been seeing.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham