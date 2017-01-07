Amber alert issued out of Des Moines for two boys

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Amber alert was issued out of Des Moines for two boys around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The alert was issued for Morgan Griffin, 12, and Landon Griffin, 11. The alert says the children were taken from Des Moines on Dec. 28, 2016, by Mary Purcell, 35.

They are possibly headed to Oregon and may be associated with a brown 2003 Chevy Suburban with an Iowa plate CRY371.

The alert did not state how Purcell knew the boys.

Purcell is described as being 5 foot 2 inches, weighting approximately 135 pounds, with green eyes and either blond or brown hair. Morgan is described as being about 5 foot 3 inches, approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Landon is described as 5 foot 4 inches, approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

