Alleman beats Davenport West 27-20 in the IHMVC Shootout.
Alleman starts IHMVCU Shootout with win over West
-
North Scott beats West
-
Galesburg gets road win over Alleman
-
Alleman defeats West
-
Rock Island beats West Allis Central
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
-
United Township gets conference win over Alleman
-
Sterling gets road win over Alleman
-
Moline girls post win against Alleman
-
Clinton tops Muscatine in district shootout
-
United Township now 10-0 after defeating Alleman
-
-
United Township wins thriller over Bettendorf at Genesis Shootout
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
Pleasant Valley scores big win over West