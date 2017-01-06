× Trial date set for man charged with killing his parents

A Scott County judge has set a July trial date for a Davenport man accused of killing both of his parents last year.

Sean Freese, 20, appeared via video court on Friday during a brief hearing.

Freese is accused of shooting to death his mother and father, Kevin and Donna Freese in October.

A trial date has been set for July 17th.

Freese is charged with first degree murder and has been held on 1 million dollars bond since his arrest.