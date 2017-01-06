× Rock Island man arrested following crash on I-74

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Rock Island man is in jail for driving drunk and causing a crash on the I-74 around 7:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Verdell Sheard, 48, is charged with operating while intoxicated – first offense, driving under suspension, and no insurance. He is in the Scott County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Davenport police say the crash happened northbound near 53rd Street and involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported, but the crash caused a temporary traffic back up.