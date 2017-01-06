× Quad Cities will be sitting in the icebox this weekend

Promising another cold night out there as temperatures will drop in the single digits. The wind tonight will be quite light but it won’t take much to drop those wind chills in the minus single digits.

Sunshine will remain the highlight in our forecast for this weekend with highs ranging from 20 to 25 degrees.

Clouds will be increasing on Monday as our next weather system pulls in from the west. Rain will come with these clouds when Tuesday arrives, but if the arrival comes in early that morning instead of the daytime then we could start off with a wet snow before changing to all rain. Stay tuned!!

No matter the outcome, temperatures will finally get above freezing with 30s for highs Monday replaced with lower 40s on Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

