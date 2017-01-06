NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: It’s All About Apples… For Kids & Adults!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January 6th, 2017 is Apple Tree Day, so I thought it would be fun to pick a craft (or four...) that's all about apples!

During our Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, I had my Co-Anchor Jonathan Ketz and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist each make one craft that is perfect for kids. Meanwhile, I made them two things that are perfect for adults (hint: booze may or may not be an ingredient in one of them).

Jonathan made these coffee filter apple art pieces that are really cute and really easy. They come from the blog Mom to 2 Posh Lil Divas, which is such an awesome name. All you need is construction paper, scissors, coffee filters, markers, a glue stick, and a spray bottle of water. If you do all the cutting, then your little one can do the rest without fear of injury!

Eric made this no-cook play dough from the blog, The Imagination Tree. This is also super easy and can be made with ingredients that are already in your kitchen - flour, vegetable oil, salt, cream of tartar, and food coloring. It takes no time at all to make and lasts 6 months! Now all I want to do is play...

For my part, I made these hot toddies from Fit Foodie Finds as well as these Baked Apple Pie Homemade Bath Salts (the legal ones) from Crafts Unleashed as a gift to Jon and Eric for being such good sports during this segment every week. Another reason why... well, I kind of owed them both one after doing this to them earlier this week.

Enjoy Apple Tree Day!