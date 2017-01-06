MIC’D Up & Highlights: Bettendorf Girls remain tied for 1st in MAC with win over Muscatine
-
Bettendorf girls leave The Pit still perfect in MAC
-
Bettendorf runs past Muscatine
-
Bettendorf finishes third at State Swim meet
-
Bettendorf Volleyball claims share of MAC Title
-
Bettendorf Volleyball bests rival Spartans
-
-
Bettendorf boys with a MAC Statement
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
Muscatine fire determined to be arson
-
Charges filed in murder-for-hire scheme against jail inmate previously charged in murder-for-hire scheme
-
Central tops Assumption to remain unbeaten in MAC
-
-
Bettendorf girls beat Burlington
-
When your power will be back on
-
Davenport North girls ready to defend MAC title