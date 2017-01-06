× Marquette Street Kwik Shop robbed

DAVENPORT — A Kwik Shop in the 1700 block of N. Marquette Street was robbed a little before 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police.

According to a release from the Davenport Police Department, a suspect wearing a face mask, black hooded jacket and dark colored pants entered the store at 4:40 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled, police said. There were no injuries.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport police.