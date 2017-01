Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday, January 6th kicks off Cookie Season for the Girl Scouts of America. On Good Morning Quad Cities, Maura Warner with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois spoke with News 8's Angie Sharp and Jonathan Ketz about why this year is so important and why it's about so much more than just cookies.

If you would like to order cookies, you can call (800) 798-0833.