× Dubuque man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a 28-year-old man guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Dubuque.

The judge on Friday, Jan. 6, found Eddie J. Hicks guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2015 death of Kahdyesha J. Lemon, the Telegraph Herald reports.

Prosecutors say Hicks stabbed his girlfriend more than 100 times in her Dubuque home.

Hicks will be sentenced Jan. 23. First-degree murder in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Hicks had earlier waived his right to a jury trial, after losing his motion to move the trial out of the county. His motion said extensive media coverage would make it difficult to pick a fair jury in Dubuque County, but the judge ruled that he media coverage was neither pervasive or inflammatory.

42.500558 -90.664572