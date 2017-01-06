Davenport man stole from Genesis before running into Animal Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say a 19-year-old Davenport man is responsible for the damage to a pet care business. We first showed you the security video on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Christopher Patricio was arrested after he tried to steal equipment from Genesis Medical Center on Wednesday. Investigators say he was speeding on Eastern Avenue around 2 a.m. when he lost control of his car and slammed into Animal Playground.

Patricio doesn't have a valid driver's license and wasn't able to show proof of insurance. He's charged with theft and was released from the Scott County Jail on bond.

41.523644 -90.577637