Clinton takes the long drive to Burlington and beats the Grayhounds 66-46.
Clinton gets rewarded with road win
-
Clinton picks up road MAC win
-
Two arrested by HEAT for refusing to leave Clinton restaurant
-
Clinton refuses to address claims against Clinton foundation
-
Clinton police sharing video of convenience store robbery suspect
-
Two 22-year-old men identified as missing Clinton boaters
-
-
Clinton convenience store robbed
-
Search continues for missing boaters in Clinton, Iowa
-
Clinton gets road win over North
-
Clinton tops Muscatine in district shootout
-
Lady Wildcats roll past Clinton
-
-
Chelsea Clinton campaigns for her mom in Dubuque
-
Early voting in Clinton County lags behind 2012 totals
-
New poll shows Clinton over Trump by double-digits