2017 Bald Eagle Days celebrates 30 years in the Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- The Bald Eagle Days expo kicked off its 30th year in the Quad Cities Friday, January 6, 2017.

This year also marks 50 years of eagle watching along the Mississippi River in Iowa and Illinois.

This year features a new Exotic Wildlife Sanctuary, which includes monkeys, woodchucks and different types of farm animals.

"It's really exciting to see this grow from 50 years ago to what it is now....it's really exciting to see how the community comes out to support this event and bird watching througout the January and February months," says organizer Rob Junker.

Bald Eagle Days will continue until Sunday, January 8 2017