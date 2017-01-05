× Two injured in illegal U-turn crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Illinois — Two people were injured and one driver was charged with making an illegal U-turn in Jo Daviess County on Thursday, Jan. 5, says the sheriff’s office.

Around 11:15 a.m., the driver of a Honda CRV attempted to make an illegal U-turn on U.S. Highway 20 West northwest of South Rodden Road when they were struck by an oncoming car, says the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the CRV was Michal Wyczesany, 23, was charged with making an illegal U-turn. None of the four people in the CRV were injured.

Ronald and Peggy Ann Beyer, both of Elizabeth, were in the second vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital by ambulance, says the sheriff’s office.

The crash is still under investigation.