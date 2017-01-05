× Two arrested by HEAT for refusing to leave Clinton restaurant

CLINTON, Iowa — Two people have been arrested after refusing to leave a Clinton restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Clinton police officers were called to Hillbilly Jacks on Camanche Avenue around 9 p.m. for a burglary in progress. When they arrived, two people inside the restaurant refused to leave the building. Members of the Gateway Area Hazardous Entry and Approach Team (HEAT) entered the building and took the two people into custody.

Sandell Anderson, 27, and Charlie Johnson, 33, both of Clinton, were charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.

The incident is still under investigation by the Clinton Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 563-243-1458.