They’re back! When and where you can stock up on Girl Scout cookies

MOLINE, Illinois--- It's that time of year again! Time to acknowledge that your New Year's resolution isn't really going to happen and order too many boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

For the 100th year in a row, "cookie season" is upon us. It officially kicks off on Friday, January 6th, and runs through March 12th. And this year, the scouts are introducing a new flavor: the S'mores cookie. It's a graham cracker sandwich with a chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Scouts will be selling the cookies by going door-to-door, making phone calls, and posting on-line starting January 6th. Then, mid-February, the girls will set up cookie booths outside local businesses to get even more orders.

Most cookie flavors sell for $4 a box. The new S'mores flavor, as well as the gluten-free options, cost $5 a box.