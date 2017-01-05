× Kim Reynolds, Democrat opponent look to 2018 election

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa Democrat is already looking ahead to the 2018 election, and says he hopes his non-politican campaign strategy will win over voters.

Rich Leopold announced he’s running for the Iowa governor on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

“I’m very candid, I’m very transparent. I’m very fair. I believe these things are desperately needed at the capitol… I say what I mean and mean what I say,” said Leopold.

He is the former Department of Natural Resources director and lives in Huxley.

Democrats held the governor’s position in Iowa from 1999 to 2011.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will take over for current governor Terry Branstad when he resigns to move to China for his new ambassador position. Reynolds has not said if she will run for reelection in 2018, but has nearly $1.1 million stored up so far for her campaign.

There is still no timetable for when Gov. Branstad is expected to resign his office.