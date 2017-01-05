Illinois 84 closed at 18th Avenue in East Moline for repairs.

EAST MOLINE — Emergency repairs to a rail crossing near the intersection of 19th Street (Illinois 84) and 18th Avenue (Illinois 92) has forced the closure of Illinois 84 at the intersection, Illinois DOT officials said Thursday.

Crews from BNSF Railway began repair work around 5 p.m. and are hoping to have the road re-opened sometime Friday morning. Meantime, traffic is being detoured onto an alternate route until the work is completed.

IDOT officials urge drivers to be alert for the road closure, to slow down and use caution when driving through work zones.