Co-owner of Geneseo meat shop claims bankruptcy, claims accepted until March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Illinois — The co-owner of a failed Geneseo meat shop has filed for bankruptcy protection.

We first told you about the problems with Alexander-King Farms nearly a year ago. Alexander-King Farms opened in 2012 and sold meat online or by phone. People across the country claimed they were scammed out of thousands of dollars after they ordered but never received their orders.

Last month, co-owner Bethany Alexander filed for bankruptcy in Illinois. According to their filings, the business owes creditors more than $765,000.

The company's website is still active on the internet, and the phone number listed still rings, but there is no answer. A Facebook page called People Against Alexander King Farms that was created to spread awareness about the wrongdoings of the business is still active.

The company has a Better Business Bureau score of F, and logged 320 complaints with the BBB. Their BBB profile acknowledges that the business has filed for bankruptcy back in December, and states:

"This permits the business to continue to operate with court supervision while developing a plan of reorganization. Those with monetary claims against the business are advised to obtain a Proof of Claim form by writing to Central District of Illinois US Courthouse and Post Office, 211 19th St, Room 226 Rock Island IL 61201 for resubmission to that court."

Anyone with a monetary claim against Alexander-King Farms can file a claim until March 17, 2017. Case number 16-81808 should be included.

RELATED: Close to 100 complaints filed against Henry County meat business

41.448090 -90.154285