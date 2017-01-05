Chef Scott: Greek Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – International flavors can easily become family favorites.

"We are really blessed in this area to have such a great diversity in foods," says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management center.

"And some of the best comes from Greece."

Chef Scott decided to make a Greek Chicken. It taste great and it's easy on the budget.

"I've got some chicken legs at 69-cents a pound. Give yourself two per person."

1. Add a little Greek olive oil to my Dutch oven and get it hot

2. Add flour coated chicken legs into the pot with the Olive oil

3. Cook on all four sides for a good crunch, about 6 minutes

4. Add 2 Tbsp oregano

5. Add 1 Tbsp garlic

6. Add a touch of thyme

7. Add a touch of salt and coarse Black pepper

8. Add green onions

9. Add a Bay leaf and turn the burner flame off

10. Add a can of artichokes to deglaze the pan

11. Add 1/2 lemon juice

12. Add 1/4 cup per person of mushrooms

13. Add 1/4 cup per person of black olives

14. Add 2 cups rice

15. Stir in 2 cups chicken stock

16. Remain on medium heat with lid on for 45-minutes

17. Dish into family-sized bowl

18. Add Feta cheese if you wish

"The Greeks really know how to make a great family meal," says Chef Scott.

"We've got chicken legs, we've got wild rice, we've got oregano, lemon, lots of flavor profiles, and guess what? All for under five dollars."

"Enjoy!"