DAVENPORT, Iowa - The owner of the Animal Playground says there is extensive damage to its building after a car ran into the facility.

It happened on Eastern Avenue, north of Kimberly Road, just after 2 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017.

The owner says there were no pets in the building at the time, and they will stay open as they clean up Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.