Arctic cold remains locked in through the weekend… Relief next week

Plenty of broken cloudiness out there along with a few passing snow showers kept temperatures from doing very little today Highs today only made the teens with wind chills at or below zero. Tonight will be very cold with overnight lows around zero and wind chills between 5 to 15 degrees below zero overnight!

It will be bright but remain chilly for the next few days with mid teens for highs Friday to around 20 for the high both Saturday and Sunday.

The arctic cold will finally retreat back into Canada next week allowing daytime highs to climb above freezing. This will lead to our next round of precipitation which is still expected to arrive on Tuesday. Could briefly start out as a mix before changing to a light rain. Highs that day could reach in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

