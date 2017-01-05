× 4 charged with hate crime, kidnapping in Facebook Live torture of man with special needs

CHICAGO (WGN) — Four people accused of torturing a mentally disabled man were charged with a hate crime Thursday.

The alleged attack was streamed via Facebook Live.

Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary.

Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restrain and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Earlier story:

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the video, which police believe to be credible, shows a “brutal act toward an adult male with mental health challenges.”

Police say officers observed a disoriented male in “distress” walking in the 3400 block of W Lexington Tuesday, Dec. 3, around 5:30 p.m. The officers determined the male was reported missing from a Chicago suburb.

After speaking to the victim, the officers then responded to a home nearby. There, they discovered “signs of a struggle and damage to property.” Police say the officers connected this evidence to the disoriented male.

The victim, who is not a Chicago resident, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“Officers later became aware of a social media video depicting a battery of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual,” police said in a statement.

The disturbing 30-minute video shows a man tied up and his mouth covered, cowering in the corner of room. His attackers laugh and shout “f*ck Donald Trump” and “f*ck white people” as they kick and punch him and and cut into his forehead with a knife, reports CNN.

Four people are being questioned and await formal charges. Three of those people are from Chicago and one is from Carpentersville, according to police. Police say the victim and those being questioned attend the same school.

Police also say the suspects stole a van in the suburbs and transported the victim into the city.

The investigation is ongoing.