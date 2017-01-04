× When is my city’s free Christmas tree pickup?

Bettendorf: Trees will be picked up at residents’ regular collection sites through January 7th. Remove all ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands before setting your tree out for collection. Trees should be left out for pickup by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.

Clinton: Christmas trees will be collected from January 9th through 13th. Place trees in the same place where your trash is normally picked up. Be sure to remove all decorations, tinsel, and stands before setting your tree out for pickup.

Davenport: Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular garbage day. Trees must be free of decorations, lights, stands, and cannot be wrapped in a plastic bag.

East Moline: Collection dates are listed as Tuesday January 10th and Thursday, January 12th. Have your tree out by 7 a.m., pickup will happen between then and 9 a.m.

Galesburg: Until January 5th you can bring your natural Christmas tree to the Lowe’s parking lot for recycling. Trees must be free of plastic bags, metal tree stands, lights and ornaments.

Residents can also set their trees out at the curb for collection, but these trees will be landfilled, not composted.

Moline: Christmas trees will be collected starting January 4th. Leave your tree outside to be taken to the East Moline landfill and made into compost.

Rock Island: Christmas trees will be collected from your normal garbage set-out point through January 7th. Be sure that your tree is free of ornaments, lights, and stands. Place the tree at least three feet away from garbage bins to guarantee collection; trees will be picked up by a separate collector.

Scott County: Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Davenport compost facility. You can also have them picked up. This is a year-round service for residents.

Silvis: Christmas trees will be picked up through January 9th.