Snowfall to remain south tonight… cold air remains, too

The weather today looked wonderful… from the inside. Wind chills which have been around zero this afternoon and will continue such as we head overnight as the brisk wind will produce lows in the single digits.

We’ll add some more clouds tonight as a clipper system will track just to our south. This will still bring snow through the Show-Me State of Missouri into the southern half of Illinois, where 1 to 3 inches will be expected. Towns along Highway 34 from Mount Pleasant, Burlington, Roseville to Galesburg may see a dusting of the dry, fluffy snow.

The broken cloudiness will linger through Thursday with highs in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Sunshine returns for the upcoming weekend, though daytime highs will only average around the 20 degree mark. Above freezing temperatures are still expected for early next week with rain in the forecast by next Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

