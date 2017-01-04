Snow for some tonight, possibly enough to shovel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quick-moving weather system will move out of the Rockies tonight, bringing some snow to the Midwest late tonight. While the most will fall between Kansas City and St. Louis, we will get at little bit out of it. A dusting to an inch is possible from the Quad Cities southward. 1-3 inches of snow is likely for places south of Kewanee, Galesburg, and Burlington. It will be a very fluffy snow since temperatures will be so cold. We'll drop into the single digits tonight.

This will be a very, very fluffy snowfall due to the cold temperatures. Please be mindful of slick roads, especially since road chemicals are not nearly as effective at temperatures like these. Again, the higher snowfall totals will be likely the farther you drive south of the Quad Cities.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen