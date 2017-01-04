Rock Island’s Hill & Valley Bakery becomes part of snack food giant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Hill & Valley Bakery has been sold to a snack food giant out of New Jersey.

J&J Snack Foods made the announcement in early January 2017. Company leaders said Hill & Valley will expand their capabilities and customer base.

“We at Hill & Valley are very excited to become part of the J&J family," said Hill & Valley President Doug Davidson. "J&J brings substantial resources to Hill & Valley on all levels that will continue to make us a valued added supplier to our customers and a company that brings solutions to the table.”

Hill & Valley specializes in sugar free and no-sugar-added cakes, cookies, and other desserts, with sales of more than $45 million per year.