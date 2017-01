Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Iowa — A driver has been been taken to a hospital after the front of his vehicle was struck by a train.

Authorities were called to the 23000 block of Great River Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, and say a person driving a Dodge Journey attempted to cross the railroad tracks from a private drive when the train struck the front of the vehicle.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.