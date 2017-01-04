× Monmouth-Roseville teenager readies for trip to Trump inauguration

ROSEVILLE, Illinois –

“Let’s give Maddy our attention please,” said teacher Aaron Sikorski.

January 4, 2017, is the first day back from Winter Vacation, but Maddy Brakeville, 13, is getting ready to take off soon.

“To go see Donald Trump become president,” she said.

The Monmouth-Roseville seventh grader is getting a front row seat to American history.

Departing by train with her parents on January 16, 2017, she’ll rub elbows with Washington bigwigs at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

She was picked to participate with the Envision Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit.

Virginia-based Envison Experience runs a number of youth leadership programs as a for-profit education company.

“I was really excited because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

Maddy, who held fundraisers with a generous community to pay for the trip, is the kind of kid who likes to help others.

“You need to have your body on the red button,” she told a student in the school’s computer lab.

Qualities catching the eyes of supportive teachers and Envision, which offered an invitation after reading her essay.

“I wrote about what it’s like for me to be a leader,” she said.

While Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address, this Student Council representative will watch in person.

“It’s something she’s going to remember,” said Stephanie Brakeville, Maddy’s mom, who will accompany her on the trip with husband, James Brakeville. “I think she’ll take a lot out of the president’s speech.”

Maddy is a numbers girl who likes math the most.

“Which level is that?” she asked while gesturing toward a computer screen.

She prefers accounting over campaigning, but upcoming leadership lessons will enhance problem-solving in any field.

She’ll get to hear from speakers like Gen. Colin Powell and filmmaker Spike Lee.

“We’ll be proud,” Sikorski concluded. “We’ll be thinking about you out in that crowd somewhere.”

From Roseville to Washington, it will be quite a trip.