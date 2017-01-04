× Major changes are coming to SouthPark’s Dillards store

MOLINE — The Dillard’s store at SouthPark – once hailed as the savior of the often struggling mall – will be transformed into a clearance center some time soon in 2017.

Employees at the Moline store learned Tuesday about the changes. While the company is saying there will be no job losses initially, the number of employees working in Moline will be reduced. Some associates will be offered opportunities at Dillard’s Davenport store at NorthPark Mall. There could also be adjustments made to hours worked, company officials said.

The Moline store employees about 70.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based retailer operates 24 clearance centers nationwide. The nearest Dillard’s Clearance store to the Quad-Cities is in Aurora, Illinois.

A spokeswoman for Dillard’s said the change in store type was based on “best fit for the market.”