× Macy’s closing 68 stores, likely cutting over 10,000 workers

CINCINNATI – After a disappointing holiday season, Macy’s identified the 68 locations that it will be closing, and announced the likely elimination of more than 10,000 jobs due to restructuring.

The department store chain said sales in November and December were 2.1 percent lower than those in 2015. The retailer also lowered its forecasted earnings.

“Over the past year we have been focused and disciplined about making strategic decisions to position us to gain market share and return to growth over time,” said Chairman and CEO Terry J. Lundgren in a statement.

“While we are pleased with the strong performance of our highly developed online business, as well as the progress we have made on selling and visual presentation programs and expense reduction initiatives in 2016, we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted.”

As a result of the structuring process, Macy’s expects 6,200 jobs to be eliminated. Store closures are expected to trim another 3,900 positions, but Macy’s said associates “may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible.”

The 68 locations to be closed are part of the 100 stores mentioned in an August announcement, according to the company. The decision is expected to save Macy’s $550 million a year.

Macy’s shares tumbled more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Macy’s Store Closings (via Macy’s website)

Already Completed 2016 Closings

Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, CA (475,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 105 associates);

Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, HI (2,000 square feet; opened in 1986; 9 associates);

Valley Fair, West Valley City, UT (106,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 53 associates);

Already Announced Year-End 2016 Closings

Final clearance sales at the following Macy’s stores closing in early 2017 will begin on Monday, January 9, and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks (with the exception of Lancaster Mall*, where final clearance sales are already in progress):

Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY (124,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 63 associates);

Carolina Place, Pineville, NC (151,000 square feet; opened in 1993; 69 associates);

Douglaston, Douglaston, NY (158,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 144 associates);

Downtown Portland, Portland, OR (246,000 square feet; opened in 2007; 85 associates);

*Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR (67,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 53 associates);

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI (104,000 square feet; opened in 1991; 55 associates)

Year-End Closings

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened in 1961; 140 associates);

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened in 1990; 77 associates);

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates);

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 83 associates);

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates);

University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates);

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 72 associates);

Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 69 associates);

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened in 2009; 57 associates);

Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 54 associates);

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 87 associates);

Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 55 associates);

Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 52 associates);

Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened in 2008; 101 associates);

Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened in 1998; 65 associates);

Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 79 associates);

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened in 1992; 82 associates);

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates);

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened in 1957; 121 associates);

Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 57 associates);

Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 106 associates);

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened in 1902; 280 associates);

Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened in 1994; 72 associates);

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 53 associates);

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 107 associates);

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 77 associates);

Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened in 1963; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 56 associates);

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 84 associates);

Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened in 1989; 55 associates);

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 58 associates);

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 77 associates);

Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates);

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 61 associates);

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates);

Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates);

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened in 1968; 89 associates);

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 69 associates);

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 78 associates);

Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 61 associates);

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 74 associates);

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 67 associates);

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened in 2002; 67 associates);

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened in 1975; 68 associates);

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened in 2004; 71 associates);

Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 70 associates);

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 135 associates);

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 78 associates);

Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 103 associates);

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 65 associates);

Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 88 associates);

Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 119 associates);

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 60 associates);

Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 109 associates);

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 57 associates);