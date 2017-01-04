Gas prices rise, trend expected to continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new year may not be the best time for your cross-country road trip. Gas prices are expected to surge to their highest levels in five years.

Analysts say prices started rising in December and haven't stopped yet. In the last week alone, the national average for a gallon of gas rose .06 cents.

"Moving into 2017, retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts, but retail averages are likely to increase leading up to the summer driving season as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring," reports AAA.

Looking for the cheapest in your area? Type your zip code into GasBuddy, and it will show you the price of gas at nearby gas stations. The prices are submitted by users of the app, and it will also tell you what the average price of gas is in the Quad Cities.