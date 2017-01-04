Davenport Public Work crews work to cut down Emerald Ash Borer infested trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Public works crews are working to cut down more than 100 Ash Trees near west Davenport along Shawnee drive and Spring Green.

All of the Ash Trees in that area are infested with Emerald Ash Borers, little green bugs that slowly kill Ash Trees over time. Right now crews are getting rid of 56 trees and plan to cut down the rest later. The goal is to get rid of 106 trees in the area by this summer or fall.

This is a problem Davenport has been working to solve for years, originally setting up a plan to get rid of about 3800 Ash Trees in the city, a project with an estimated $1 million price tag.

"Ash trees are essentially doomed we wont be able to plant ash because of the Emerald Ash Borer has infested the trees out in that neighborhood they haven't shown signs of decline yet but they will in the coming years for the ones that we haven't removed,"says City Arborist, Chris Johnson.

The city plans to replace the trees with a different species of tree sometime in April, after sidewalks in the area are repaired in March.

Residents can call Davenport Public Works to put in a request for what kinds of trees they want to see next in their neighborhood.