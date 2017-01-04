Alleman ended 2016 winners of 4 straight and 6 of their last 7 games, and bring new confidence into the new year.
Confident Pioneers hungry for more success
-
Alleman Tennis “surprised” by 3rd place finish
-
Alleman boys edge Rockridge
-
Alleman tops Moline
-
Alleman defeats West
-
Alleman Tennis turns attention to State
-
-
Alleman falls in finale to Rich Central
-
Alleman drops WB6 opener in Quincy
-
Rock Island defeats rival Alleman
-
United Township Girls tops Alleman
-
Alleman girls fall in State Farm Classic opener
-
-
Sterling gets road win over Alleman
-
Alleman wins back to back WB6 Tennis Titles
-
Sherrard girls best Alleman