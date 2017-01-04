Fort Wayne bests the Mallards 6-2.
Comets cruise past the Mallards
-
Mallards fall in shootout
-
Mallards beat Missouri
-
iWireless Center unveils new HD video wall
-
I-Wireless Center Unveils new video wall
-
Talented Mallards eager to open 20th season of hockey
-
-
Mallards win third straight game
-
Quad City Mallards Kick Off 20th Season Sporting New Look
-
The Score Sunday – Remebering Duncan Reid, Mallards, FCA Wyatt Wriedt
-
Holiday Sweater Contest
-
The Score Sunday – Galesburg Football, Iowa & Illinois Basketball, Mallards
-
-
Here’s the winner of our Ugly Sweater Contest
-
Orion girls cruise past Rockridge
-
Augustana impresses in home opener