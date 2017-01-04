Burlington man files lawsuit against Lottery Association for rigging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A class action lawsuit has been filed by a Burlington man against the multi-state Lottery Association over jackpots that were rigged by a former employee.

Two Des Moines law firms filed the lawsuit on behalf of players who took part in fixed games between 2005 and 2013.

The association's former security director Eddie Tipton has already been convicted of rigging a Hot Lotto game in Iowa. He's also tied to several other schemes in the state and across the country.

The suit says the Association didn't do enough to protect the games.