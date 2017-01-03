× Wind chills around zero ready to spill in

The arctic cold is slowly spilling in. Temperatures would’ve fallen below freezing by the time we’re heading back from work… and they’ll continue to fall overnight with lows around the 10 degree mark. With the wind still rather brisk out there wind chills will dip just below zero by early Wednesday morning.

Our cold weather pattern will last right through the weekend with temperatures staying below freezing. The coldest of the air is still expected to be felt Wednesday through Friday with highs in the teens, wind chills around zero and overnight lows in the single digits.

The only chance of snow I see in the days ahead is a weak little disturbance that will just miss the viewing area to our south before sunrise on Wednesday. Towns from Quincy to St. Louis may end up with an inch of snowfall, where the further north and only flurries will be expected.

It won’t be until we enter the new week when temperatures will be well above freezing. Still likely at this time period when we see our next round of precipitation with rain Tuesday changing to snow on Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

