Video walk-through: Lundardi’s restaurant, two weeks after the fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of Lunardi's Italian Restaurant are unrecognizable after a fire, started by spontaneous combustion, happened in the kitchen.

The fire happened on Thursday, December 22, 2016. Because it was so close to Christmas, owners said they wouldn't be able to fulfill their holiday orders. Nearly two weeks after the fire, WQAD News 8's Elizabeth Wadas took a walk through the Davenport restaurant to see the damage, and the clean-up.

Charred walls and melted accessories can be seen throughout the heart of the restaurant. Smoke damage was done to the dining area and food that was meant to be distributed for the holidays was being tossed out.