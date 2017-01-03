Snowfall comes close tomorrow night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for more snow! Well, we won't have much out of our next system, but it could be enough to get the snow brushes out of the back seats. The timing brings some clouds into the area Wednesday night with snow falling early Thursday. 1-3 inches of snow is likely for places like Osceola and Lamoni, Iowa, Kansas City, Columbia, and St. Louis, Missouri. In Illinois, 1-3 inches is expected from Bloomington-Normal, southward to Springfield and Decatur. This will be this region's first bout of wintry weather this season.

For us, we've got just a dusting, especially south of I-80. Oh! And we'll have a lot of cold air too.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen