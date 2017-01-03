× Police: Several arrested after early December fight in Whiteside County, one more sought

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Police are looking for someone they suspect was involved in a fight involving guns and knives back in early December 2016.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of East French Street in Yeowardsville, Illinois back on December 1, according to a statement from Lt. John Booker with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the statement, investigators at the scene found that guns and knives were used in the fight, and that a vehicle had gotten hit by a bullet. There were no serious injuries from the incident.

The Illinois State Police and Rock Falls Police Department were there with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department to help at the scene.

Police said that six adults from Rock Falls were arrested in connection: 37-year-old Jennifer Elder; 24-year-old Joseph Queen; 24-year-old Colbey Russell; and 22-year-old Thomas Duggar Jr., all charged with mob action. Additionally, 37-year-old Brandon Muller was charged with mob action and unlawful use of weapons; and 19-year-old Cainon Canas was charged with mob action, unlawful use of weapons and aggravated battery.

All of the suspects made their first court appearance on Friday, December 30, the statement said.

According to jail records, Colbey Russell and Thomas Duggar Jr., who were both held on $50,000 bond, have bonded out. On that same day, an arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Candy Duggar, also of Rock Falls.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

“Also a male juvenile of Rock Falls will be facing charges,” read the statement. “Also more charges may be filed at a later date as detectives continue their investigation.”