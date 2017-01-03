Scott County swears in new sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Scott County Sheriff's Department welcomed a new sheriff on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.

Their previous sheriff, Dennis Conard, served for 15 years, and is retiring.

Former correctional officer Tim Lane was sworn in in front of the County Board of Supervisors. Lane served the Scott County Sheriff's Department for the last 28 years, and was elected to the sheriff's seat in November.

Lane said he plans to ask the board to make some adjustments to the department's budget, to make room for two new chief deputies.

"One of those chief deputies will concentrate on the operations of the jail, and the other chief deputy will concentrate on the operations divisions of the department, which means things like the Special Operations Unit, your patrol processes, your investigators, and your bailiffs."