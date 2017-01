The Scott County Board of supervisors got two new members as they moved into 2017.

Republicans Toby Knobbe and Ken Beck won a razor thin election in November, defeating Democrats Jane Duax and Scott Tunnicliff.

Beck defeated Duax by less than 1% and Tunniclif by just more than 1%.

Knobbe and Beck will replace Republican Tom Sunderbruch and Democrat Jim Hancock.