Resolution Run helps Quad Citizens start 2017 on the right foot

MOLINE -- Nearly 200 runners and walkers started 2017 off on the right foot.

The inaugural Resolution Run 5k stepped off Sunday afternoon, January 1.

Organizers wanted to help Quad Citians start their new year's resolutions with a focus on healthy living. And money raised from the run will benefit Youth Hope, which is an organization that ministers to more than 500 low-income kids in the community.

"We serve kindergarten up through 12th grade, so we're doing after school activities, tutoring, kids club, teen nights, said race chair Katherine Sabin. "Our center is busy six days a week, having kids in providing a safe haven for them here in the Quad Cities."

Organizers hope to make this run an annual event.