× Need to warm up? You’ll need to head really far south this week

It probably comes as no surprise that we’re watching more cold air moving through this January. By the looks of it, this stretch of cold air won’t allow us to climb above freezing for several days. We watched a blast of arctic air spill into the Lower 48 on Tuesday, and below freezing temperatures will be reaching much of the country this week and weekend. Tuesday was round one of the arctic air that settled over the Midwest. We’ll watch another Canadian High Pressure move into the U.S. on Saturday and Sunday that will cause the majority of the country to fall below freezing. Your best chance of getting warm this weekend is the West Coast, Mexico, or South Florida.

If you have to stay here around the Quad Cities, it’s going to be a little while before we’ll even get above freezing. The coldest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the mid teens and wind chills near zero. Subfreezing temperatures will stay with us at least until Saturday and Sunday. Our next hope at seeing above freezing temperatures won’t be until the beginning of the work week.

Not a fan of the cold? There is a silver lining once we get to late January. On average, high temperatures reach their lowest point from January 11th through the 16th. We typically see an average high of 30.7° during those days. Once we get past the 16th, our average high begin to slowly climb up to freezing by January 31st. Average highs will be back in the 40s by the end of February.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham