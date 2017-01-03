× Man gets 25 years in deadly hit and run

A Muscatine man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday in a deadly hit and run that killed a couple on their motorcycle.

Robert Darrow asked the judge for mercy, before the sentence was handed down by Judge Norma Kauzlarich.

In real time, he will have to serve close to 11 years in prison.

Kevin Deihl and Dawn Korch died when Darrow crossed the center line an slammed into their motorcycle near Illinois City in May of 2015. He never called 9-1-1, but instead, fled the scene and turned himself in two days later after police identified him as a suspect.

Police say there was evidence Darrow had been drinking.

He plead guilty to two counts of failing to report an accident that resulted in accident or injury.

Darrow did not have a valid drivers license at the time of the crash.