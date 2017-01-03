× Lots of airport delays and cancellations this morning

There are many delays and cancellations from our three local airports. The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids has 8 outbound delays this morning. As of 5:30am, there are two delays from the Quad City International Airport, and two delays from the Peoria International Airport.

Check your flight status before you head out the door this morning.

Click here for Eastern Iowa Airport.

Click here for the Quad City Airport.

Click here for the Peoria Airport.