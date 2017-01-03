× Iowa gets $5 million donation for Kinnick renovation project

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A University of Iowa benefactor has donated $5 million toward the renovation of Kinnick Stadium’s north end.

The university announced Sunday, during Outback Bowl festivities in Tampa, Florida, that Ted and Deb Pacha had made a contribution to the $90 million project. In October the Board of Regents approved the project plans, which include a second deck for seating, new restrooms, expanded concourses and improved concessions. The project is expected to be finished before the 2019 season.

Ted Pacha said in a university news release that he and his wife “have a great passion for the mission of Iowa athletics and are extremely proud to take a leadership role in the Kinnick Edge Campaign.”