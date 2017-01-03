Iowa gets $5 million donation for Kinnick renovation project

IOWA CITY, IA - SEPTEMBER 06: Mascot Herky the Hawk of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks across the field during the first quarter against the Ball State Cardinals on September 6, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A University of Iowa benefactor has donated $5 million toward the renovation of Kinnick Stadium’s north end.

The university announced Sunday, during Outback Bowl festivities in Tampa, Florida, that Ted and Deb Pacha had made a contribution to the $90 million project. In October the Board of Regents approved the project plans, which include a second deck for seating, new restrooms, expanded concourses and improved concessions. The project is expected to be finished before the 2019 season.

Ted Pacha said in a university news release that he and his wife “have a great passion for the mission of Iowa athletics and are extremely proud to take a leadership role in the Kinnick Edge Campaign.”