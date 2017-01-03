East Moline teachers meet to discuss next steps to fair pay fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois---East Moline teachers met Tuesday, January 3 to discuss their next move in the fair pay battles with East Moline School Board.

This closed door meeting comes after contract negotiations with the school board stalled after nine bargaining sessions and mediation meetings.

The union is asking for a 2.5 percent raise on top of the yearly raises teachers are already getting.

The next meeting with the East Moline Education Association is set for January 17th at the UAW office located on Route 84 and Morton Drive.