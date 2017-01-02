× Showery this evening… arctic cold approaching

Weather will be a little soggy out there as we head into the evening hours before spots drizzle and fog take over for the rest of the night. During this period, temperatures will hold steady in the 30s.

On Tuesday, the first sign of the arctic cold returning will be felt with the wind becoming quite blustery out of the northwest. Winds could gust close to 30 mph as temperatures slowly fall from the 30s early that morning to the 20s that afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall that night with lows near 10 degrees and wind chills around zero.

Skies will improve that night as a cold surface highs settles across the Midwest. Highs will remain in the teens for the rest of the work week, wind chills in the single digits and overnight lows in the single digits. In fact, temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until this time next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

